Unknown Armed Men Besiege Oyigbo Area Of Rivers State At Night (VIDEO)

There are unconfirmed reports at the moment suggesting that unknown armed men besieged the Oyigbo area of Rivers State the whole of Thursday night till the early hours of Friday.

According to reports online, there has a blackout in Oyigbo and the armed men struck when it was dark and nothing could be seen.

While some residents say the attack was carried out by soldiers others say it was Fulani herdsmen that besieged the area.

As an aftermath, the popular GSM village at Eleme Junction was completely looted and vandalized and several houses were reportedly burnt.

As at press time, security operatives in the state are yet to confirm the development.

Videos of the Oyigbo attack shared online :

Gunshots in Oyigbo!!! Pls send help!! 😭

pic.twitter.com/c5ULMMQIs9 — Dr. Isaac (@wammiri) October 23, 2020

As a result of last night in Oyigbo, the popular GSM market village in Eleme junction was raided before day break! Simi IELTS GoFundMe Buhari Swat Abeg Ghana Visa River State Selina Tump Atlanta #ItIsNotFinished My Dm Wike Herdsmen Wahala pic.twitter.com/yov3MOHGZP — #EndBrutalityinnigeria. 🕐EndBrutalityinnigeria (@Djbounceoffici1) October 23, 2020

Updates later…

