‘Unlucky’ Quadri eyes win against Dusseldorf

By Olalekan Okusan

Vice President of TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell , Claus-Dieter Schad , believes their Nigerian import, Aruna Quadri has been very unlucky in some of his games.

Quadri who has won three matches and lost the same number was again unfortunate at the weekend against their host – ASV Grünwettersbach with the Nigerian winning one of TTC games in their 1-3 loss to their host in week four of Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL).

“What he (Quadri) still lacks is that little bit of luck,” said Schad. We’re not giving up. Today was a very difficult game because Grünwettersbach played incredibly well,” said Quadri. “But we will not give up and continue to believe in ourselves. I think we’ll improve from game to game.”

Meanwhile, TTC will face their biggest challenge this season when they play away to defending champion Borussia Dusseldorf who remains unbeaten so far this season as they top the league table with four wins from four matches.

Quadri’s TTC still occupies the 10th place in the 12-team TTBL table.