unpaid-salaries:-ssanu,-nasu,-others-vow-to-resume-strike-in-imo-state-university

Ahead of school resumption, the Joint Action Committee of Non-Academic Staff Union, National Association of Academic Technologists and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University in the Imo State University, have resolved to resume their strike.

This follows the failure by the state government to pay salaries and entitlements owed to staff of the institution in the last eight months.

In a statement signed by Chairman of the Joint Action Committee, JAC Comrade Eugenia John-Anorun, the union lamented that a good number of legitimate staff of the University have not received salaries since March this year thereby making life unbearable for them.

According to the statement, the government has continued to make selective payment of salaries since February 2020 including the removal of the JAC Chairman from the salary schedule since July this year for undisclosed reasons.

The statement accused the government of non-remittance of outstanding staff pension deductions to staff retirement savings account, non-remittance of check-off dues to the unions, and nonpayment of earned allowances contrary to the memorandum of understanding entered into between the government and the University.

The union warned that the attempt by the government to enroll staff of the University into the Treasury Single Account would infringe on the university autonomy noting that the unions would resist such measure as such tertiary institutions have their peculiarities.