unpredictable-pl,-la-liga…-six-weeks-into-2020/21-football-season

• Supersport Promises Fans More Excitement



With six weeks into the 2020/21 season, all signs point to the season being a completely unpredictable one. The results in some of the games in the Premier League seem to suggest that it is not going to be a one-way traffic for the big teams.

In the Premier League, two unlikely teams, Everton and Aston Villa, are sitting at the top of the table. It is not the same for the top teams, who have all endured defeats through inconceivable score lines.

Last Saturday was a weird day in La Liga where both Real Batis and Barcelona lost widely to their fellow opponents. While Real Batis suffered a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, Barca struggled in a 1-3 home loss to Real Madrid.

Though, it may be too early to lament in both the new PL and La Liga season, but a few games that have produced fairytale-like astonishing results seem to suggest that the season could be like none other in recent memory.

The PL games this season have given fans goals galore but have also resulted in heavy defeats for the supposed title contenders. It is the most perfect and fabled beginning to any football league, at least from a neutral point of view, but not so for any of the big teams in the competition.

Some of the biggest shockers witnessed so far this season include the 7-2 humiliation of Liverpool by Aston Villa, the 1-3 defeat suffered by Manchester United in the hands of Crystal Palace at Old Trafford as well as the 0-3 defeat of Leicester City by West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, Supersport has promised more football excitement for the fans. Since the start of the new season, football fans have been able to view their favorite leagues, clubs and players in action on SuperSport.

SuperSport gives viewers unrivalled front-row viewing experience that includes the Premier League, which has now been extended until 2022 in its new dedicated channel SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 223), 380 games from La Liga in its new home SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 224 & GOtv channel 32) and 380 matches of Serie A, with DStv & GOtv customers getting access to games available on their specific packages.

Top picks of premier league matches this weekend include Manchester United clash with Arsenal on Sunday at 5:30pm which customers can watch live on DStv SS Premier League. This evening, Burnley meets with Chelsea at 4pm, Liverpool vs West Ham United at 6:30pm both live on SS Premiere League.

Spain’s must-watch game for the weekend is the meeting of Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla at San Mames Barria on Saturday 31 October at 4pm on SS La Liga and SS GOtv La Liga. While for Serie A’s weekend action, it is headlined by the ‘Derby della Lanterna’, the Genoa ‘derby of the lanterns’ between Sampdoria and Genoa CFC at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on the evening of Sunday 1 November at 8:45pm on SS Football.

There are also the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship, UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers and European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. SuperSport says it has made watching football easier and easily accessible with new channels including SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport La Liga. GOtv Max and Jolli customers are also treated to select matches.

Also, DStv viewers have access to other international sporting competitions such as Rugby, Cycling, Golf, Tennis, Athletics, Cricket, Motorsport and International Boxing.

