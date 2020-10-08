Up to 1,500 birds flew into Philadelphia’s tallest skyscrapers in one day

By Lauren Edmonds For Dailymail.com

As many as 1,500 birds reportedly died or were injured after flying into Philadelphia’s skyscrapers in a ‘catastrophic event’ that hasn’t happened in seven decades.

Last Friday, between 1,000 and 1,500 migrating birds flew into the towering buildings within the Center City neighborhood overnight and into the morning.

Stephen Maciejewski, a retired social worker and volunteer for Audubon Pennsylvania, told The Philadelphia Inquirer the incident was caused by a number of conditions that created the ‘perfect storm.’

‘So many birds were falling out of the sky, we didn’t know what was going on,’ Maciejewski told The Inquirer. ‘It was a really catastrophic event. The last time something like this happened was in 1948.’

Maciejewski, 71, has taken to collecting the fallen birds in plastic bags with the time, date, time and location written across it.

He is conducting a study by monitoring the number of bird-window collisions that happen in downtown Philadelphia.

The birds were transported to the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel and logged into record.

The Inquirer reports that Maciejewski collected 400 birds between 5am and 8am in the neighborhood alone, and he believes many others could have died elsewhere in the city.

‘There were so many, I was picking up five at a time,’ he told the publication. ‘One guy from building maintenance dumped 75 living and dead birds in front of me as if it were a collection.’

According to Maciejewski, a combination of weather conditions and glass buildings led to the concerning uptick in bird-window collisions.

A drop in temperature may have caused the birds to begin migrating en masse from places like Maine, Canada and Upstate New York to Central and South America.

Philadelphia on Friday experienced light rain, a full moon and low cloud covering that could have prompted the birds to fly lower in the air.

Plus, The Inquirer reports that birds migrating from remote northern habitats may not have much practice with maneuvering glass buildings.

Overnight Friday, birds would have been enticed by lights left on inside buildings and some high-rise structures have alluring indoor atriums.

And the reflection of outside trees on glass buildings only adds to the confusion.

Maciejewski, who will conclude the volunteer project this month, said he’s found most of the injured or dead birds outside of the two Comcast buildings, BNY Mellon Center and Logan Square.

Stephen Maciejewski told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he found many of the downed birds near the city’s Comcast Center Building (center)

‘We have to bring people together to make the glass friendlier to birds,’ he told the Inquirer. ‘We’re contributing to the extinction of American songbirds.’

In January, the U.S. House of Representatives proposed the Bird-Safe Buildings Act of 2019 that would require new construction methods to curb bird-window collisions.

Keith Russell, with Pennsylvania Audubon, told The Inquirer ‘this is a very big issue in the world of bird conservation.’

‘The estimates are 350 million to one billion birds die every year colliding with buildings,’ Russell, an ornithologist, added.

He claimed the last time birds died in the way and at the scope was 72 years ago when a large flock rammed into the former PSFS Building.

‘Think of what the birds experience. It’s like being on a dark highway and you suddenly see headlights,’ Russell told The Inquirer.

‘You don’t see anything else but those lights. On Oct. 2, birds could have been overtaken by a rainstorm, or conditions. They think ‘We’ve got to stop, and they see all those buildings and bright lights…’

‘For birds, it was the equivalent of a couple of jumbo jets going down and everyone dies.’