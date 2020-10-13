Breaking NewsCrime

UPDATE: Young Lady Stabbed By Ogun Varsity Student Miraculously Survives, Recuperating

By
0
Student
Views: Visits 4

The 200-level student of the Tai-Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijebu-Ode, who was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend, Bukky, is alive and currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

It would be recalled that The Street Journal shared a report that the victim’s boyfriend identified as Daniel Johnson Anuoluwapo, a 400-level student of the same institution and a model stabbed Bukky and fled after suspecting he may have killed her.

Update: 200 level TASUED student stabbed by her boyfriend, survived and is currently receiving treatment

Bukky at the hospital

Update: 200 level TASUED student stabbed by her boyfriend, survived and is currently receiving treatment

Confirming that Bukky survived the attack and is recuperating in a statement on Monday, the Director of Gender, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Southwest Zone D, who visited the victim in the hospital along with other officials, said she is responding well to treatment.

TASUED student on the run after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death (graphic photos)

TASUED student on the run after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death (graphic photos)

After she jumped down the fence

TASUED student on the run after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death (graphic photos)

The suspect

The statement read:

“GREATEST NIGERIAN STUDENTS!!! The life given to man by nature is very short, but that of a meaningful spent life is eternal I extend À LUTARIAN salutations to all progressive Nigerian Students on behalf of the leadership on National Association of Nigerian Students Southwest Zone D.”

“It is on this note I want to call the attention of all Nigerian students and meaningful citizens, home and abroad to an inhuman character showed by Johnson Daniel Anuoluwapo a 400l male student of Tasued who beat and stabbed his girlfriend who is also a student of Tasued on Friday 9/10/20 in Ijebuode, Ogun state.

“The lady needs our assistance both in Prayers and making sure justice prevail. She is currently recuperating and responding to treatment as we pray it does not go beyond expected. An injury to one is an injury to all.”

Former Senator, Alhaji Yushau is Dead

Previous article

Police Officers Slap Old Woman for Pointing at Station

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News