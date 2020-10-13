UPDATE: Young Lady Stabbed By Ogun Varsity Student Miraculously Survives, Recuperating

The 200-level student of the Tai-Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijebu-Ode, who was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend, Bukky, is alive and currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

It would be recalled that The Street Journal shared a report that the victim’s boyfriend identified as Daniel Johnson Anuoluwapo, a 400-level student of the same institution and a model stabbed Bukky and fled after suspecting he may have killed her.

Confirming that Bukky survived the attack and is recuperating in a statement on Monday, the Director of Gender, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Southwest Zone D, who visited the victim in the hospital along with other officials, said she is responding well to treatment.

The statement read:

“GREATEST NIGERIAN STUDENTS!!! The life given to man by nature is very short, but that of a meaningful spent life is eternal I extend À LUTARIAN salutations to all progressive Nigerian Students on behalf of the leadership on National Association of Nigerian Students Southwest Zone D.”

“It is on this note I want to call the attention of all Nigerian students and meaningful citizens, home and abroad to an inhuman character showed by Johnson Daniel Anuoluwapo a 400l male student of Tasued who beat and stabbed his girlfriend who is also a student of Tasued on Friday 9/10/20 in Ijebuode, Ogun state.

“The lady needs our assistance both in Prayers and making sure justice prevail. She is currently recuperating and responding to treatment as we pray it does not go beyond expected. An injury to one is an injury to all.”

Like this: Like Loading...