UPDATED: Another petrol tanker falls in Lokoja

One week after the fatal tanker explosion in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, another tanker laden with petrol has been involved in an accident on the same road in the Felele area of the city.

Not less than 23 persons died in the September 23 fire incident, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

Governor Yahaya Bello in his reaction at the time blamed the incident on bad roads abandoned by the federal government.

He also called the attention of the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, to some of the roads.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the state’s commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, said another tanker loaded with petrol was involved in an accident.

He said the government has put in place necessary safety measures and deployed officials of the fire service and other security personnel to the scene of the accident to avert human casualties.

“Government is by way of this announcement, strongly advising members of the public who are scooping the PMS from the fallen tanker to desist from such a dangerous act immediately to avoid plunging the state into another tragedy.

“Anyone found to be engaging in activities capable of endangering the lives of the people around the accident scene will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Residents of the area should go about their normal businesses with caution as the government is in full charge of the situation,” the statement read.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday evening, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Idris Fika, said the accident was caused by brake failure.

He noted that there was no casualty or injury sustained and that the PMS has been transferred into another tanker.

“We made sure it didn’t catch fire. Everyone was present and we tried every means to control the situation. The petrol has been transferred into another tanker,” he said.

