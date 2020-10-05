UPDATED: Buhari approves special salary for teachers

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for basic and secondary schools teachers across the nation.

He also announced an increase in the number of service years for the teachers from 35 to 40.

The teachers will also enjoy special provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowance.

The gestures was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and announced by Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in commemoration of the 2020 World Teachers’ Day on Monday in Abuja.

The Minister, who represented Buhari at the event, explained that the implementation of the new teachers’ salary scheme was to encourage the teachers in delivering better services.

The government also announced tuition- free and automatic admission for biological children of teachers in their respective schools to encourage and retain them in the system.

Buhari directed Adamu to ensure accelerated implementation of these policies and measures in collaboration with states and local governments, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, National Salaries, Incomes and Commission and other relevant agencies in the system.

He added this would enthrone a culture of competence, discipline, dedication, increased learning outcomes and better service delivery in the education sector in Nigeria.

Buhari stated: “To address the challenges and set our country on the path of industrialisation where our educational system will produce the needed skills and human capital, I have approved the following:

“That in order to attract the best brains into the teaching profession, the policy of encouraging the best graduates to take up career in teaching is hereby restored.

“The reintroduction of bursary award to education students in universities and colleges of education with the assurance of automatic employment upon graduation.

“The payment of stipends to Bachelor of Education students as well as granting them automatic employment after graduation is now a government policy.

“The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) will now fund teaching practice in universities and colleges of education and enhanced entry point for teachers in the Civil Service by restricting entry into the teaching profession to highly gifted, academically outstanding students/scholars with the right attitudinal and emotional disposition.

“Special salary scale for teachers in Basic and Secondary Schools, including provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowance

“Special Teacher Pension Scheme to enable the Teaching Profession retain its experienced talents as well as to extend teachers’ retirement age to 65 years and teaching service years to 40.

“Create a Career Path Policy for the Teaching Profession in Nigeria and Speedy Teachers Conversion Programme and ICT Training to mitigate the current dearth of qualified teachers in the school system.”

55-year-old teacher, Asubiojo Olaoluwa, from Amoye Grammer School, Ikere, Ekiti State, emerged the overall best teacher in the country and was handed the keys to Hyundai car at the event among other awardees.

Three brand new Hyundai car and two Hiace buses were presented to Star Prize winners among other awards.