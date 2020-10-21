updated:-channels-tv-back-on-air

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

Channels TV is back on air.

Vanguard had reported earlier that the TV station suddenly went off air, without explanation.

A programme was on, where the field reporters were reporting live. One of the reporters’ video started shaking as if disturbed before he was taken off air.

A few minutes later, the station went off air.

Reacting, Sulaiman Aledeh, a former staff of Channels TV, tweeted his concern for the safety of the members of staff.

Earlier, TVC was attacked and set ablaze.

Sulaiman Aledeh’s tweet:

@channelstv has been frozen for over 45mins now. I hope we are ok? You better be safe and sound cos we can’t afford a total blackout. Can’t reach @ayoozugbakun1 of @tvcnewsng Many journalists can’t publish news just as others can’t be reached. 💔 😥 #LekkitollgateMassacre — sulaiman aledeh (@aledeh) October 21, 2020

