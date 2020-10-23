updated:-cross-river-gov,-ben-ayade,-declares-curfew

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers state

The governor of Cross River, Professor Ben Ayade on Friday imposed a 24-hour curfew following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against pice brutality in the state by hoodlums.

Hoodlums, residents also broke into a government-owned warehouse at No 1 Bishop Moynah Street, Calabar, State housing estate.

In a statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Mr Christian Ita said following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums, the state governor, Sir Ben Ayade has declared a 24-hr curfew in the state starting from 6 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020.

“Following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums, the state governor, Sir Ben Ayade has imposed a 24-hr curfew in the state starting from 6 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020.

“Residents of the state are advised to observe the curfew as security agents have been mandated to arrest anybody who flouts it,” he stated.

Vanguard gathered that inhabitants of the popular State Housing Estate where the warehouse is located took advantage of the situation by joining miscreants in carting away COVID-19 Palliatives stocked in the place.

The warehouse which is standing on a 200 by 200 ft space was originally owned by Cross River State Property Development & Investment LTD, CROSPIL, now used by the state government to store COVID-19 Palliatives stored as far back as April this year was broken by hoodlums Friday afternoon.

Items carted away include bags of rice, garri, bags of salt, gallons of groundnut oil, noodles, pasta amongst others.

Some of the looters who blamed the government for hoarding COVID-19 palliatives described the act as gross wickedness for refusing to share the items out to hungry CrossRiverians who need it.

Vanguard