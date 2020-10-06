UPDATED: Davido fires Lil Frosh over alleged battery

By Ogochukwu Snooker, Abakaliki

Popular musician David Adeleke aka Davido has fired Sanni Goriola aka Lil Frosh, one of the artistes signed on his record label for allegedly battering his girlfriend, Gift Camille.

Frosh, a rapper who is signed to Davido’s record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), was called out by the brother and manager of the girlfriend Camille on Monday, October 5, 2020 for allegedly battering her.

According to Camille’s brother, Michael, Lil Frosh has been assaulting his sister for a while now.

Pictures of the swollen face and bloodshot eyes of the beautiful Lady trended on social media.

As reactions and condemnations continued to trail the incident, DMW in a statement by its founder and supremo, Davido on Tuesday said the record label had served tires with the rapper.

Adeleke, while nothing there is no justification for domestic violence, said the company does not condone such actions.

“Upon internal investigations carried out by the label, we are left with no option than to terminate the recording contract that exists between the label and Lil Frosh, effective immediately. We hereby severe all affiliations with Mr Sanni Gorilla Wasiu aka Lil Frosh”.