[Updated] #EndSARS: Hoodlums set ablaze over 50 cars in Apo Abuja

Following the protests against police brutality and extra-extra-judicial killings on Monday in the FCT, some hoodlums have burnt down over 50 cars at Apo Mechanic village in Abuja.

The cars, displayed for sale at a car stand, were set ablaze by alleged thugs hired to disrupt the agitation for comprehensive police reform by #EndSARS protesters.

It was gathered that the miscreants had attempted to attack the demonstrators at Apo during their rally on Monday morning. However, the protesters overpowered and repelled them

But by the time the hoodlums reinforced and came back to the scene, the #EndSARS protesters had dispersed.

Angered, the hoodlums attacked a car stand at Jesus Avenue, along Apo Mechanic Village and set it ablaze.

Meanwhile, those around the scene of the incident said the thugs vandalised other valuables in the area while harassing them.

Amateur videos of the mayhem surfaced on the internet on Monday night.

An eyewitness, who spoke with Vanguard anonymously for security reasons, said: “The hoodlums began the attack around 3:30pm. My colleague and I were driving home when we saw people running helter-skelter near the mechanic village.

“We had to park our car on the premises of Apo Shoprite for safety reasons and run for our lives.

“We also saw those who set the cars ablaze brandishing machetes and small knives to intimidate and scare the people away.”

The source added that some policemen were in the area while the mayhem lasted. But, they were too few to stop the hoodlums.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to reach the owner of the burnt cars did not yield positive results.

