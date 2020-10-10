UPDATED: #ENDSARS protesters besiege Force HQ, demand to meet IGP

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

#ENDSARS protesters on Saturday laid siege on the Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police demanding to see the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

The protesters, who were in their numbers, insisted they would not talk to anyone except the IGP.

Watched by heavily armed policemen, they chanted songs of solidarity as well as the song “Oga Police” by then music duo, P-Square

The rejected to talk to a senior police officer, who came out to address them as they did to the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba on Thursday.

Residents of Abuja poured into the streets on Saturday to demand the disbandment of the Special Anti -Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protesters, who kicked off their march at Berger Junction, moved through major roads to the Unity Fountain then to the Force Headquarters to register their grievance.

Some of the protesters told The Nation they will continue the protest until the police unit is abolished.