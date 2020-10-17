UPDATED: #EndSARS protesters block Kubwa, Abuja-keffi expressway

By: Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

After the nightmare witnessed by residents of Abuja on Friday, #EndSARS protesters on Saturday blocked the Kubwa expressway.

The protests took a new dimension as youths in their large number blocked the entire ever busy Kubwa expressway.

The protesters on converged on the City Gate and shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport road, Abuja on Friday.

On Saturday, they converged around the NNPC filling station beside the expressway and blocked the road with vehicles, dancing and chanting solitary songs and shouting endSARS in Nigeria.

Many motorists were stranded for hours.

They blocked the expressway with vehicles belonging to them alongside other materials.

While that one was going on another group also blocked the Abuja-keffi road.

The situation made it difficult for commuters and motorists to go about their normal businesses.

The demonstrators were singing solidarity songs and chanting endSARS in Nigeria as they marched on the road.