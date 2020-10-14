UPDATED: EndSARS protesters ground Warri

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Hundreds of #EndSARS protesters again took to major roads of Warri and Effurun in Delta to express anger with the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the newly created Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

The youths kicked off the peaceful march at about 8am from the popular Delta Mall in Effurun Roundabout, walked through the Effurun-Warri Sapele Road, stopping at Airport, Jakpa, Enerhen and Deco Junctions before marching on to Estate Roundabout, all in Warri South and Uvwie council areas.

The procession caused heavy traffic across the twin cities.

They called for an end to newly set up SWAT, which they described as just as another name for the disbanded SARS.

Some motorists, business people and pedestrians gave a nod to the movement, cheering them on.

The protesters bore placards with inscriptions such as “End Police Brutality,” Stop Killing Us,” End SWAT, End SARS,” We said EndSARS, not change them” and I am a filmmaker, I am not a fraudster. Stop harassing me,” among others.

Security operatives were also spotted monitoring the exercise.

An officer, reported to have addressed the crowd, urged them to maintain peace as they protest, assuring that’s team if policemen have been deployed to give them security.

One of the protesters, Igho Tietie, who spoke with The Nation, said Nigerians are not satisfied with the disbandment of SARS and establishment of SWAT, hence the continuous protest.

He said: “We don’t want SARS or SWAT. What is the difference? What we want is a total overhaul of the Police. We are asking for an end to Police brutality. The disbanded officers should undergo psychological treatment.

“We are also asking the Federal Government to review the salaries of these officers to what their counterparts across the world earn”.

Asked if they do not have confidence in the statements and assurances by the police hierarchy with regards to curbing excesses of its men, the protester said: “They have no regard for human lives, they have no regard for constituted authority, the laws that brought them in to work and protect lives, Nigerian lives. They are not upholding that law. Instead we at like sheep for the slaughter. Enough of that!”

Attempts by the Uvwie council chairman, Ramson Onoyake, to address the protesters at Jakpa and Airport Junctions respectively, were futile.