UPDATED: FG orders  schools to reopen October 12

THE federal government has given directives for the reopening of all schools in the country by October 12.

This came about six months after closure of schools nationwide by the government to stem the transmission of COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu who made the announcement on Friday in Abuja, Also directed all Federal Colleges also known as Unity schools, to reopen on October 12.

Adamu who said the decision was reached after exhaustive discussions with education stakeholders in the public and private sector as well ad international and development partners, urged all state and private schools to work out their modalities to reopen their schools.

He advised all institutions to obey and adhere to the presidential task force guidelines on reopening of schools.

Vanguard

