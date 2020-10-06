UPDATED: Gunmen kill monarch, five others in Plateau

By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

Gunmen have killed six persons, including a traditional ruler in Wereng community of Riyom local government area of Plateau.

About two weeks ago, five persons in Vwang District in Jos South LGA were killed, just two days after killing of the district head of Foron in Barkin Ladi LGA.

The Nation gathered the gunmen, believed to be herdsmen, stormed the village and started shooting sporadically, leading to the killing of at least six persons.

Several others were said to be seriously injured in the attack.

A former village head of Wereng, Chungyang Mwadkon, was due for coronation when he was shot and killed while trying to escape from the attackers, it was gathered.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants armed with AK47 rifles and other deadly weapons invaded the community at about 9pm on Monday, shooting everyone on sight.

“We first thought they were vigilante because they were wearing boots and security kits like community Police until they started shooting at us,” said Kim Francis, 32.

“They kept shooting and picking their expended bullet shells as they moved,” said Francis who was shot in the leg.

Lyop David, 35 and Mary Francis, 65, shot in the thigh and leg respectively, said they were chased with steady gunfire into their rooms.

The attackers killed three members of a family in their compound while Mwadkon and three others were killed along the road.

Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, who confirmed the attack to The Nation, described it as unfortunate.

“In spite of series of peace meetings we have been holding with the various parties in the communities, we are still experiencing this kind of ugly incident, thereby truncating the peace in the state,” he said.