UPDATED: Hoodlums kill two #EndSARS protesters in Edo

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

Hoodlums on Friday killed two #EndSARS protesters and injured others in Benin, the state capital.

One of the deceased, simply identified as Ikpomwosa, was shot while the other was macheted by the armed hoodlums, who were mostly in red T-shirts at Ring Road near the palace of the Oba of Benin.

When the protesters gathered at Ring Road, the hoodlums, who accused the protesters of preventing them from making money from daily issuance of tickets to commercial drivers, swooped on them with guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons.

They killed two before dispersing the other protesters.

Some of the police operatives disappeared while the attack was ongoing while others quickly changed to mufti to avoid being lynched.

The determined protesters, who scampered to safety, massively regrouped and continued moving round Benin and its environs.

They terminated the protest at Government House in Government Reservation Area (GRA) of the state capital.

The injured protesters were treated at the nearby Central Hospital, Benin while the body of Ikpomwosa was later conveyed through Reservation road to Government House, Benin in an ambulance.

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki condemned the attack on the protesters assuring thorough investigation would commence immediately to bring the culprits to justice.

He charged the Police Command to provide adequate security for the protesters, stressing they were exercising their rights.

Obaseki said: “I have just learnt that hoodlums have attacked #ENDSARS protesters, who have conducted themselves peacefully in Benin City.

“I extend condolences to the victims of the attacks, including those who lost their lives and others who were injured by the thugs.

“It is disheartening that anyone would attack a peaceful assembly of young people who are expressing genuine concerns over police brutality and intimidation in their own country.”