UPDATED: INEC declares Akeredolu re-elected Ondo Gov

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He polled 292,830 votes to defeat his closest rival Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 195,791 votes.

The outcome of the election proved political analysts wrong as the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate and Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who was considered a strong rival, came a distant third with 69127.

Akeredolu won in 15 of the 18 local government areas, while Jegede clinched Ifedore, Akure North and Akure South.

Declaring Akeredolu winner of the election, the Returning Officer (RO) and Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Abel Olayinka said the APC candidate pulled at least 25 per cent of votes in all 18 local governments.

He said: “I declare that Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu of the APC scored the highest number of votes among all 17 contestants. Moreover, he was expected to score at least a quarter if the votes in two-third of the local governments (12).

“But, he went beyond that requirement by scoring at least 25 per cent in all 18 local governments.

“Also, the margin of lead which is the gap between the winner and the second person is higher than the total number of cancelled votes.

“Having satisfied all the requirements of the law, I hereby declare

Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN) winner of the election and he is hereby returned elected.”