updated:-iyaloja-of-oyo-state-dies-at-86

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

The Iyaloja of Oyo State, Alhaja Wuraola Asake Kola-Daisi is dead. She was aged 86

According to the son of the deceased, Chief Rotimi Jogunosinmi who doubles as the Mogaji of Jogunosinmi compound, Oja’ba while making the announcement on behalf of the family, said he Iyaloja will be buried Thursday at her residence, on Ring Road, Ibadan.

The late Iyaloja of Oyo State was inaugurated in 2008 by the then Commissioner for Women Affairs, Social Welfare and Community Development, Mrs Deborah Oyelade during the administration of Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Chief Jogunosinmi expressed appreciation to the family members; the Oyo State Market Leaders Council; the South West Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Traders, Mrs Odunayo Omokayode Danjuma and the Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Alhaja Risiwat Ameringun for their supports to Alhaja Wuraola Asake Kola-Daisi during her reign as the Iyaloja of Oyo State.