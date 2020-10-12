Daily News

UPDATED: Photos, videos of on-going #EndSARS protest

Despite the announcement of the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, by the Inspector General of Police, Nigerian youths have taken to the streets to protest.

From Lagos to Kwara state, protesters have marched out in their hundreds to air their grievances, carrying cardboard and singing songs.

Here are some

Kwara state

Going down in Ilorin right now! We are in the middle of the City! #SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/3i2MOTZVcn

— Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) October 12, 2020

#EndSARS protesters in Ilorin, Kwara state
#EndSARS protesters in Ilorin, Kwara state

Lagos State

Airport Road our Bones on FIREEEEEEEEEE!!#SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/LpgbBVH8su

— Akinola Tosin🌻 (@AkinolaTosinS) October 12, 2020

Ojuelegba under bridge comrades!!! Cc: @oxladeofficial @nayaeffectz. Buhari must learn #EndSARS #SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/xrEInqEpTn

— Nectar🌸🌻 (@Nectar_4u) October 12, 2020

#EndSARS Protesters at Ojuelegba

