updated:-sanwo-olu-declares-24-hour-curfew-in-lagos

By Omolola Afolabi

Following the raging #ENDSARS protests and demonstrations Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared a 24-hour curfew in the state.

Sanwo-Olu announced this on his official Twitter handle @Jidesanwo-olu on Tuesday.

He said the curfew commenced by 4pm on Tuesday.

He said: “As government who is alive to it’s responsibility and has shown commitment to the #EndSars movement,we will not watch and allow anarchy in our state.

“I have watched with shock how what started as peaceful #EndSars protests has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well being of the society,lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem in the state”

“As a government that is alive to it’s responsibility and has shown commitment to the movement #EndSars, I therefore declare a 24 hour curfew in the state starting from 4pm today,nobody except emergency responders and essential service providers should be found not the streets”.