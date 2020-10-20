updated:-sanwo-olu-imposes-24-hours-curfew-in-lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lapos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Idowu Bankole

Following the violent trend of #EndSARS protests, Governor Babaji Sanwo-Olu has, on Tuesday declared a 24-hour curfew in Lagos state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known on Tuesday, through his social media handle.

Sanwo-Olu says the peaceful protest has slid into a monster that is threatening social lives of Lagosians. The governor lamented that criminal elements are hiding behind the peaceful protest to unleash terror on the state.

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.” Sanwo-Olu said.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.” He said.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets.”

Recall that VANGUARD has reported in the last 24 hours how suspected hoodlums have infiltrated the peaceful protest in Lagos, setting police station ablaze and other criminal activities reportedly carried out.

Vanguard News