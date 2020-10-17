Daily News

UPDATED: Shot former Kogi council chair dies

By
By James Azania, Lokoja

A former chairman of the Dekina Local Government Area in Kogi, Adejo Akowe, is dead.

He died four days after being shot by suspected assassins.

The former council boss was reportedly hospitalised after he was hit by gunshots somewhere in Ayingba.

Akowe died on Saturday morning at the National Hospital Abuja where he was being treated.

There was an attempt on Akowe’s life on the eve of the 2015 Kogi State governorship election.

