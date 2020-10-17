Daily News

UPDATED: Tanker explosion rocks Lagos

By Alao Abiodun

Two tankers have exploded at the popular Otedola Bridge in Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, after responding to distress calls from the area, said a 40fit containerized truck loaded with fabric had a brake failure while moving inward Berger.

It said the truck then collided with a tanker loaded with 33000 liters of PMS, which resulted in a fire outbreak.

The explosion reportedly occurred around 2am.

The casualty figure was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

