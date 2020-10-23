us-election-2020:-beverly-hills-businesses-told-to-board-up-windows

Beverly Hills business owners have been told to board up their windows by the local police department, as officials expect rioting throughout Los Angeles following the presidential election results, according to a text message obtained by DailyMail.com.

The BHPD sent out a mass text to all business owners in the area on Friday ‘strongly’ suggesting that all buildings on Rodeo Drive board up store windows by 11pm on Monday, November 2.

The department also informed owners that the famed street would be completely shut down by 12am that Monday, with no cars or pedestrians allowed to pass through.

The notice also stated that no businesses should be operating ‘out of safety for the community and business patrons’ during the road closure.

The text comes in anticipation of mass protests and possible rioting throughout the city on Tuesday, November 3, in the wake of the presidential election results.

Officials fear that peaceful demonstrations on either side could turn violent after the country learns whether President Donald Trump will secure another four years in office or if former VP Joe Biden will take hold of the White House.

The police department also said that if businesses require private security, they need to fill out a registration form – so that police can be in contact with them – no later than that Monday.

Beverly Hills has recently been a site for Trump supporters to gather, as they’ve been hosting rallies in the city every Saturday until Election Day.

The text message reads in full: ‘The BHPD strongly suggests that all Rodeo Drive businesses board up on Monday, 11/2. All board-ups must be completed by 11pm on Monday, 11/2.

‘Rodeo Drive will be closed starting midnight on Monday 11/2. From that moment on, there will be NO cars or pedestrians allowed on Rodeo Drive.

‘Cement K-Rail will be placed at the following Rodeo intersections: S. Santa Monica, Dayton, Brighton, Wilshire Blvd. The alleys Rodeo shares with Camden and Beverly will be soft closed by Traffic Control Officers (TCOs).

‘TCOs will allow alley access for medical patients to go into buildings where they have medical appointments, if those locations have alley access.

‘If you have a medical office, please email your patients proof of their appointments, which they can show the TCOs.

‘For the safety of the community and business patrons, no retail businesses should operate while boarded up and while Rodeo is under a hard closure.

‘Sidewalk trash cans on Rodeo Drive will be removed by Monday 11/2.

‘If any business is hiring private security, BHPD requests that they fill out a registration form by Monday, 11/2. That way BHPD can keep in touch with them.

‘The situation is fluid and the City will keep you informed of the reopening plan, information that comes in and will provide regular updates.’

Beverly Hills has recently been a site for Trump supporters to gather, as they’ve been hosting rallies in the city every Saturday until Election Day. Pictured: Trump supporters in the area in August

Pictured: Michael B. Jordan, Kendrick Sampson and others participate in the Hollywood talent agencies march to support Black Lives Matter protests on June 6

The messages signs off by encouraging owners to sign up for the city’s emergency notification to get updates texted to them.

New York City has similar plans in place, as the NYPD is training every day and deploying hundreds of extra cops as it braces for Election Day and its aftermath, amid fears riots and protests could break out after the results are announced.

In a press conference Tuesday, Chief Terence Monahan insisted that they had received ‘no credible threat’ for voting day in New York City. He added that police had been dealing with protests all summer and were ready to handle any post-Election Day demonstrations.

But while he downplayed concerns surrounding the potential for violence after the election – as well as fears that Donald Trump supporters may have heeded the president’s advice and turn up at polling stations to watch citizens vote – he conceded that the department was ramping up its training.

‘We’re more prepared, we’ve done more training,’ said Monahan, who led the briefing that streamed live on Periscope.

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, noticed police chiefs around the country were extending shifts before Election Day.

‘This year is unlike any year,’ he told The New York Times.

The move comes after President Trump encouraged members of his base to watch the polls around the country, while armed where possible – a move which has been widely denounced as an intimidation tactic.

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan believes the elections in New York City will be free and safe

The NYPD is training every day and deploying hundreds of extra cops as it braces for Election Day and its aftermath, amid fears riots and protests could break out after the results are announced. Rioters and looters outside the Dolce & Gabbana store during riots in Soho, New York on Monday, June 1

Police are preparing for violence after President Trump told the Proud Boys, a group associated with white supremacy, to ‘stand by’ during the first presidential debate

This year’s unrest, and Trump’s repeated rants about an election being ‘stolen’ by the left may embolden his fringe supporters to try and disrupt the election, security experts told the Times. Trump memorably told the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, to ‘stand by’ during the first presidential debate.

The International Crisis Group, who monitors the world to alert for deadly conflicts, warned far right militias could take matters into their own hands.

‘We would never predict civil war, but isolated incidents of violence could be quite serious,’ said Robert Malley, the president of the group.

‘People are afraid,’ Elizabeth Burdick, a Pennsylvania Trump supporter who owns a gun store, told the NYT. ‘They’re afraid of what’s going to happen’, after the election, she explained, adding that gun sales have been ‘crazy’.

‘We advise our cops their job is to maintain the peace,’ Chief Monahan said.

The training includes how to tackle ‘natural disasters, protests, violence, suspicious packages, explosive devices.’

He added that there will be a much bigger police presence than previous election years, saying; ‘They’ll be a lot of cops out there’.

The surge of officers will be deployed from October 26, two days after early voting begins in the city.

Regardless of the threats and political uncertainty bound to arrive in the coming days, Chief Monahan has one message for the people of New York City.

‘To the public: Have no fear. Come out and vote.’