us-election-2020:-donald-trump-jr-mocks-hunter-biden-in-florida

Donald Trump Jr. laid out a whole scenario of what would happen to him in jail if he was in Hunter Biden’s shoes, speaking to a crowd at a Daytona Beach shooting range – that also features a bar.

‘I’d be in jail a long time ago,’ Trump Jr. said. ‘I’d call my friend Kyle, I’d say put me on the phone, I’ll be in Rikers Island prison, I’d be feeding quarters into a pay phone trying to do a little rally.’

He made a phone motion and said, ‘My buddy would be holding this up here.’

‘I’d try to give a stump speech doing my best not to drop the soap,’ he said to laughter. ‘It’s true!’

Donald Trump Jr. laid out an entire scenario of trying to campaign from jail – if he was as corrupt as Hunter Biden – during a stop at a Daytona Beach gun range Wednesday

Donald Trump Jr. (right) gives a thumbs up alongside Republican Rep. Michael Waltz before his Daytona Beach, Florida campaign stop Wednesday

Outdoors more Trump supporters awaited Donald Trump Jr. at his Daytona Beach, Florida campaign stop Wednesday

A crowd waits for Donald Trump Jr. to emerge from the Volusia Top Gun shooting range, which also features a restaurant and bar

Members of the crowd mingled with the Volusia Top Gun Jeep that was parked outside the event venue Wednesday for Donald Trump Jr.

He also said he wouldn’t play ‘Despacito.’

‘Because that would be pandering,’ he said – a jab at Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who had played the tune on his phone during a Miami, Florida campaign stop aimed at boosting the former vice president’s share of the Latino vote.

Trump Jr. argued that everything that the Democrats and the media were hoping and praying for – cracking, ‘they don’t pray,’ about the press – ‘Hunter Biden was actually doing.’

‘They impeached Donald Trump for being right about Joe Biden,’ Trump Jr. later said.

The first son also commented on the news that was breaking as he was kicking off his speech: that former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor, who’s been a known Trump critic since August, was the same person who wrote the anonymous op-ed in The New York Times, which turned into a book

‘Remember, remember that story that went for weeks? The guy “anonymous?” Yeah, so they just found out who it is. Remember they told us it was a very high level administration official?’ Trump Jr. asked the crowd. ‘It was a DHS staffer!’ he said with a laugh.

Trump Jr. was making three campaign stops on behalf of his father on Wednesday, but the venue for the second was the most colorful.

Plans to open Volusia Top Gun – where Trump Jr. spoke to a packed-in crowd with only limited mask-wearing – made headlines in 2015 because owner Ron Perkinson decided to add a bar and restaurant to what had been a derelict bowling alley.

Critics of the plan said bullets and booze don’t mix.

Alcohol wasn’t being served during Trump Jr.’s event. Nor was the current special, the Octoberfest burger.

On Wednesday, Trump Jr. addressed supporters gathered in both the restaurant and rustic-industrial bar of the Double Barrel Grill.

He also made a brief appearance outside the indoor shooting range and store, signing the hood of a low-rider pick-up truck and signing people’s MAGA signs.

Inside, Trump Jr. peppered gun, shooting and hunting references throughout his speech.

He pointed to some of his father’s accomplishments, like recent peace deals in the Middle East.

‘Donald Trump is apparently doing it all wrong, according to the experts,’ Trump Jr. said. ‘That’s like being an expert on the shooting range and not hitting the target ever,’ he said to laughs.

He also mocked Biden’s ‘blue collar’ persona, labeling it ‘camouflage.’

‘I’m the son of a billionaire from Manhattan and I’ve had more blue collar jobs than Joe Biden,’ Trump Jr. said. ‘You’re not blue collar. You’ve been a senator since your 20s,’ he said, directing that comment at Biden.

Trump Jr. ridiculed how Biden continues to say he’s from Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is a huge swing state in the upcoming election, compared to Delaware, where Biden moved as a child and represented during his Senate career.

‘He left when he was 9. He’s been a swamp creature for half a century. He’s not blue collar, the not working class Joe,’ Trump Jr. said.

The first son, and avid hunter, also told the crowd they couldn’t mistake Biden as a moderate Democrat either.

‘You’re not a moderate on the Second Amendment if Beto “hell yeah I’m going to take your AR-15” O’Rourke is your gun czar,’ Trump Jr. said. ‘That’s not a moderate position.’

‘It’s all smoke and mirrors guys,’ he added.

He also told the crowd, ‘We’ve got to remember, this isn’t your grandparents Democrat party.’

‘This Democrat party doesn’t represent hard working men and women anymore. They’re more focused on the 9,276 genders,’ he said to laughs. ‘And I apologize, I don’t want to get cancelled, it might be 9,296 by now because I’ve been speaking for 10 minutes, I’m sure they came up with a few more.’