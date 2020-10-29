us-election-2020:-hunter-biden’s-ex-business-partner-quizzed-by-fbi

Former Hunter Biden business partner says he was interviewed by six FBI agents a day after he made public allegations that he met twice with former Vice President Joe Biden and discussed family members’ business dealings.

Bobulinski says he met with agents at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. Oct. 23, the day after he was President Donald Trump‘s guest at the final presidential debate, and where he leveled some of his accusations agains the Bidens at a press conference.

Bobulinski said he turned over three cell phones containing information about his business dealings to the FBI. He also met with the Republican-run Senate Homeland Security Committee, which last month produced its own report on Hunter Biden ‘corruption.’

Bobulinski, who according to emails was involved in a deal to set up business in China that included Hunter and Joe Biden’s brother James, claims he is a ‘material witness’ in an FBI investigation – although the bureau by practice does not confirm or deny the existence of investigations.

‘They do list me as a material witness within the entire FBI on their computer systems and it was a very cooperative deep dive into all the facts across that time period,’ he told Sinclair broadcasting correspondent James Rosen in an interview.

Asked what probe he might be a witness to, he responded: ‘In connection with the discussion of the Biden family, CEFC and other operations around the world involving other countries,’ he said, mentioning the Chinese energy company.

Rosen cited an unnamed Justice Department official saying the FBI in 2019 opened an investigation into ‘Hunter Biden and his associates’ and it remains active.

However the Justice Department already publicly announced a conviction in connection to CEFC, indicating its investigation could have gone in other directions not necessarily related to the former vice president’s son.

Patrick Ho was sentenced to three years in prison as part of a scheme to bribe officials in Ugana and Chad, according to a Justice Department release. Ho ‘orchestrated and executed two bribery schemes to pay top officials of Chad and Uganda in exchange for business advantages for CEFC China, a Shanghai-based multibillion-dollar conglomerate that operates internationally in multiple sectors, including oil, gas, and banking,’ according to the release.

The FBI has refused to publicly confirm a probe. DOJ policy prohibits announcing investigations that interfere in an election, a matter that drew controversy in 2016 when former FBI Director James Comey announced developments in the Hillary Clinton email probe in the final days of the campaign.

The Biden campaign is refusing to confirm Bobulinski’s claims about meeting with Joe Biden in May 2017 to discuss a business venture involving China that would invest in infrastructure, real estate and technology in the U.S.

‘At my approximately hour-long meeting with Joe that night we discussed the Biden’s history, the Biden’s family business plans with the Chinese with which he was plainly familiar at least at a high level,’ he said shortly before the Nashville debate.

He said the venture, which never took off, involved British businessman James Gilliar and former Clinton administration official Rob Walker.

‘After that meeting, I had numerous communications with Hunter, [partner Robert] Walker, [James] Gilliar, and Jim Biden regarding the allocation of equity ownership of the sinohawk,’ the firm they created,’ he siad.

Biden campaing spokesman Jamal Brown refused in an interview with Cheddar to say whether the meetings described by Bobulinski happened, calling it a ‘smear,’ as Biden did when first asked about a New York Post article based on information Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani provided from material he said came from Hunter’s laptop.

‘Look, we’re not going to waste any seconds on this smear campaign,’ Brown said. ‘It’s another distraction. We’re going to keep our eyes on the prize. We have five days to elect Joe Biden and as the next president and next vice president of the United States, and to send packing.’

Biden said at the debate: ‘I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.’

On Tuesday night Hunter Biden’s former business partner Bobulinski told Fox News that he had twice met Joe – on May 2 and May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles – and that Joe was told by Hunter that they were working on a Chinese-backed infrastructure project together.

Bobulinski also alleged, without providing evidence, that Hunter had received $5 million from the Chinese partners, and that Joe was referred to in correspondence as ‘the big guy’, expecting a share of the profits.