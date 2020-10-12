US Election 2020: Joe Biden in Ohio as state moves within his grasp

Joe Biden made an official play for Ohio Monday, campaigning in both Toledo and Cincinnati, as polls in the state show the Democratic nominee more competitive there than expected.

Trump won Ohio by more than 8 points in 2016, after the state had voted for the Obama-Biden ticket in 2008 and 2012. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Biden a hair ahead – at .6 per cent.

The Democrat has pulled ahead in other states in the Midwest, which used to be referred to as the Democratic Party‘s ‘blue wall.’

Polling from the New York Times and the Siena College Research Institute showed Monday that Biden was up 8 points in Michigan and 10 points in Wisconsin.

Trump tore down the Democrats’ ‘blue wall’ in 2016 winning Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and also Pennsylvania, giving him his Electoral College victory over Hillary Clinton.

The president and his campaign tried to laugh off the Biden campaign’s belief that Ohio could again be competitive.

‘President Trump won Ohio convincingly in 2016 and will do so again in November, so we are thrilled to see Joe Biden wasting a valuable day on the campaign trail visiting a state he cannot win,’ the Trump campaign’s Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement to reporters Monday.

The president played down the tight polls.

‘Almost nobody showed up to the Sleepy Joe Biden “Rally” in Ohio,’ Trump tweeted Monday afternoon. ‘The reporting and polls are a Media Con Job – Fake News. We have far more support and enthusiasm than even in 2016. November 3rd. will be a great day for America!!! #MAGA’ he wrote.

Biden addressed supporters in Toledo at a drive-in-style event, designed to keep crowds limited and people socially distant amid the pandemic that has taken more than 215,000 American lives.

They honked their cars’ horns throughout the former vice president’s remarks. They also used the honking to drown out Trump supporters protesting nearby.

The chant ‘four more years’ could occasionally be heard.

The president posted a video of his supporters heckling Biden with the note, ‘Joe Biden has let the Unions down — always has, always will!’

Biden aimed his speech at Ohio’s workers – especially autoworkers – but he also spoke more broadly of the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He hit Trump for lying about it, pointing to a Trump campaign ad that quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci out of context. In the spot, Fauci says, ‘I couldn’t imagine that … anybody could be doing more.’

In the ad it looks like the nation’s top infectious disease doctor is making the remark about Trump.

Fauci’s comment, made seven months ago, was referencing the coronavirus taskforce and the greater government response.

‘Yet Trump and his campaign deliberately lied – making it sound like Fauci was talking about him,’ Biden told supporters in Toledo. ‘And even after Fauci said that he did not say that, Trump and the campaign said they would continue to use the ad, knowing it was a lie.’

‘As a consequence to this overwhelming lying, misleading, and irresponsible action on the part of Donald Trump, how many empty chairs are there around the dinner table because of his negligence?’ Biden asked the crowd.

Trump shot back via Twitter Monday floating the unfounded theory that Biden likely had the coronavirus, days after the president had COVID-19 himself.

‘So Biden is coughing and hacking and playing “fingers” with his mask, all over the place, and the Fake News doesn’t want to even think about discussing it,’ said the president, who’s returning to the campaign trail Monday night in Florida after his COVID-19 health battle.

‘”Journalism” has reached the all time low in history. Sadly, Lamestream knows this and doesn’t even care!’ Trump wrote.

Biden called Trump’s planned Florida rally – in which droves of mask-less supporters have gathered to see the president – ‘reckless.’

Biden wore a mask to his Toledo event and then took it off as he delivered remarks.

He didn’t put it back on right away as he walked offstage.

The Biden campaign announced earlier Monday that the ex-veep had again tested negative for COVID-19.

Trump’s doctor sent out a note Saturday night saying testing showed that he’s no longer a transmission risk.

Vice President Mike Pence also campaigned in Ohio Monday.

Reporters who were supposed to travel to Ohio with Biden Monday were left in Delaware for hours as their plane had a mechanical issue.

The Biden campaign has not allowed press to fly on the candidate’s private jet so reporters have traveled on a separate charter plane.