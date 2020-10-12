US Election 2020: Kanye West releases presidential campaign video

Kanye West has released a Presidential campaign video in which he describes ‘reviving America through faith’ and the importance of prayer and family but makes no mention of his wife Kim or any of the Kardashians.

The rapper also released a line of #Ye2020 merchandise that includes $60 baseball hats and $160 hoodies.

West – whose mental health battle has been well-documented in recent months – first posted the video on Twitter.

He is now asking voters to write him in as a candidate when they cast their ballots on November 3.

Along with the merchandise he released on Monday, he also laid out the 10 cornerstones of his campaign, like the Ten Commandments, and matched a bible verse to each one.

West first claimed in 2015 that he intended to run for President in 2020. Since then, he has had multiple, public breakdowns.

Kanye West in his presidential election campaign on Monday

The rapper included photos of his own family but none of his wife Kim Kardashian West or their kids

In the video, he appears before an American flag to speak.

‘America, what is America’s destiny?

‘What is best for our nation, our people? What is just? True justice.

‘We have to think about all these things together as a people to contemplate our future.

‘To live up to our dream, we must have vision.

‘We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith.

‘To what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored. We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves.

‘We are not only a beacon to the world but we should be servants to each other.

‘To encourage each other, to help each other, to life up each other.

‘Our fellow Americans. That we may all prosper together. We have to act in faith.

‘With the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things.

‘We will build a stronger country by building stronger families.

‘Families are the building blocks of society. Of a nation.

‘By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be.

‘I am Kanye West and I approve this message.’

The rapper is demanding that voters write him in on their ballots – something that has outraged some who say he risks taking precious votes away from legitimate candidates.

He tweeted a photograph of a ballot with his name written in as a Presidential candidate last week.

He is already on the ticket of Roque de la Fuente Guerra, who is running as an independent, but as Guerra’s Vice President.

At the same time as he released his video online, the rapper’s reality TV star wife released a new range of make-up on her Twitter account.

None of the Kardashians – who are prolifically active on social media – have shared or re-posted West’s campaign video.

West with his seven-year-old daughter North, shopping in London on Monday

West with his wife, Kim Kardashian West and their four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

As her husband released his video on Monday, Kim touted a new line of lipsticks

The rapper was criticized on Monday for appearing to break quarantine rules in London after flying in.

He was seen with his daughter, North, shopping and enjoying lunch.

The rapper earlier this year sparked fears for his health after a public breakdown at one of his shows.

He then went on a Twitter rampage, revealing Kardashian family secrets.

Kim, at the time, released a statement saying she and her family were ‘powerless’.

‘I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

‘He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

‘Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions,’ she said at the time.