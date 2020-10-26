us-election-2020:-rapper-lil-pump-endorses-trump-for-tax-reasons

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Lil Pump has become the latest rapper to endorse President Trump, telling fans in a foul-mouthed video that he does not want to pay ‘an extra 33 percent in taxes’ and saying: ‘f*** sleepy Joe’.

The rapper took to Instagram live on Sunday night, telling his 17million followers : ‘Trump 2020! F— I look like paying an extra 33 in taxes for Biden?’

He went on ‘f*** sleepy Joe!’ before singing off.

Later, he shared a photo-shopped image of himself shaking hands with Trump in the Oval Office.

In the comments section of that video, he was inundated with criticism from some fans but many others praised him for it.

Last week, 50 Cent sparked outrage among his fans for speaking out against Biden’s tax plans.

The musician said he did not want to have to pay 62 percent tax – which some of the country’s wealthiest residents could face under Biden’s plans when combining state and federal tax rates.

Since then, 50 Cent has walked back his comments.

On Instagram over the weekend, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said: ‘F*** Donald Trump, I never liked him for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.’

The rapper also shared this photo-shopped image which puts his head on the body of someone meeting Trump in the Oval Office

He posted his comment next to a video of his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler telling Jimmy Fallon: ‘You heard about my ex boyfriend and his support of Donald Trump.

‘He says he doesn’t want to pay 62% in taxes – which by the way isn’t a plan of Joe Biden’s – because he doesn’t want to go from being 50 Cent to 20 Cent.

‘I had to remind him that he’s a black person so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who listen to him because he’s worried about his own pocket book.

‘I haven’t heard back from him yet but I’m willing to seal the deal in more ways than one if he publicly denounces Trump.’

Before endorsing himself as a candidate, Trump also had the support of Kanye West.