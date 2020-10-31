us-election-2020:-trump-attacks-ilhan-omar-and-biden-on-immigration

By Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com

Published: 20:38 EDT, 30 October 2020 | Updated: 21:46 EDT, 30 October 2020

During a campaign rally in Michigan, President Trump claimed that Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘loves’ Yemen, but ‘doesn’t love our country.’

Trump made the claim about the Minnesota Democrat while on stage at his rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, on Friday.

Trump said that if opponent Joe Biden were to win the election, the former Vice President would turn Michigan into a ‘refugee camp.’

During his Friday rally in Waterford Township, Michigan (pictured), Trump criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali refugee, sarcastically stating that ‘she doesn’t love our country’

He said that Biden’s immigration plan would lead to a ‘700 per cent increase in refugees from the most dangerous terror hot spots anywhere in the world, including Syria, Somalia…where Omar…Omar, that’s the other reason I’m going to win. Ilhan Omar.’

‘She loves our country very much, and Yemen, right?’ Trump said sarcastically of Omar, who was born in Somali and granted asylum, along with her family, in the US in 1995.

‘She’s going to help me win. She’s going to protest when I go up there. And I’ll say thank you very much. Every time you protest, it’s gotta add about 25 per cent of the vote,’ Trump said.

Trump then went on to say that Omar is ‘telling us how to run our country and she doesn’t love our country, that I can tell you.’

Trump (pictured during the Waterford Township rally Friday) has frequently claimed that Omar doesn’t ‘love’ the US and implying people’s dislike of her will help him win Minnesota

Trump also claimed during the rally that Omar (left) ‘loves Yemen’ and that Joe Biden’s (right) immigration plan would turn Michigan into a ‘refugee camp’

Omar tweeted a response to similar comments Trump made at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday, calling him a ‘neglected child’

Then, he said, ‘The Biden plan will turn Michigan into a refugee camp.’

While on the campaign trail, Trump has repeatedly singled out Omar, telling supporters that she doesn’t love America and questioning how she managed to win her seat in Minnesota in 2016.

During another Friday rally, this one in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump called Omar his campaign’s ‘secret weapon’ and said ‘she doesn’t love our country.’

‘I don’t like people that don’t love our country,’ Trump said.

Shortly after the Green Bay rally, Omar took to Twitter to comment on Trump’s statement.

‘Every freaking rally, seriously this is getting old and reeks of desperation. He is like a neglected child obsessing over being loved. Pathetic,’ Omar tweeted.

This isn’t the first time that Omar has likened Trump to a child.

On September 22, at a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, Trump said that ‘we’re going to win the state of Minnesota because of her, they say. She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from?’

In response, Omar tweeted: ‘Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you. Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.’