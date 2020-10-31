us-election-2020:-trump-claims-obama-has-no-faith-in-biden-in-tweet

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Published: 01:26 EDT, 31 October 2020 | Updated: 08:28 EDT, 31 October 2020

Donald Trump has tweeted that Joe Biden was not trusted by Barack Obama, claiming that Obama used to say: ‘if you wanted to see something really screwed up, give it to Joe Biden to do.’

Trump, who has reportedly been angered by Obama’s recent appearances on the campaign trail, tweeted on Friday night that the former president was in truth skeptical about Biden’s candidacy.

‘President Obama used to say that ‘if you wanted to see something really screwed up, give it to Joe Biden to do.,’ Trump tweeted.

‘In fact, he tried to keep Joe from running, ‘you don’t have to do this Joe’, and then wouldn’t endorse him until long after the Primaries ended. ‘Joe is lost!’.’

Donald Trump claimed that Barack Obama was lukewarm about Biden’s candidacy

Obama is pictured campaigning for Biden on Tuesday at a drive-in rally in Orlando

The quote about ‘screwing things up’ appeared to be a reference to an August story in Politico, when Obama was quoted as having apparently told an anonymous source that Biden was error-prone.

The line about Obama telling Biden he did not have to run was following the death of Biden’s son Beau, and the agonizing over whether to run for 2016 despite his grief.

Obama pointedly did not endorse anyone in the primaries, preferring to let the race unfold without his input, but has in the last week passionately campaigned for his friend and former vice president.

Indeed, in the meeting where Obama reportedly told Biden he did not have to run, he reportedly said, according to the same Politico piece: ‘If I could appoint anyone to be president over the next eight years, Joe, it would be you.’

With only three days left of campaigning, Biden is planning to visit several states Trump won in 2016 – Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

On Saturday he and Obama will take the stage together for the first time, with rallies in Flint and Detroit, accompanied by Stevie Wonder – returning to Motown to inspire African American voters.

Trump will also be focused on Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with stops in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Donald Trump campaigning in Wisconsin on Friday, in the final stretch of the race

Biden, 77, will campaign with Obama in Michigan on Saturday