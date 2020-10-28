us-election-2020:-trump-makes-abraham-lincoln-themed-pitch-to-crowd

President Donald Trump came up with a new Abraham Lincoln-themed pitch at his Omaha, Nebraska rally – his final stop on a three-state tour Tuesday.

Trump said voting for the Republicans is ‘a vote for acknowledgement that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican. Isn’t that nice?’

‘People don’t know what. A lot of people don’t know that,’ Trump then said.

President Donald Trump oversees the packed crowd in Omaha, Nebraska Tuesday night. It was his last stop on a three-state tour just a week out from the presidential election

Trump is photographed arriving in Omaha, Nebraska. The president tried out a new Abraham Lincoln-themed line on the crowd

Two Trump supporters with American flag masks watch the president’s 45-minute speech, the shortest he gave on Tuesday, likely due to the cold

Lincoln is widely known as the country’s first Republican president.

Trump has, in the past, boasted that he’s done more for black Americans than every president except Lincoln, who freed the slaves and was in office during the Civil War.

His rival, Democrat Joe Biden, turned that on its head during Thursday’s final presidential debate.

‘Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist president we’ve had in modern history,’ Biden said. ‘He pours fuel on every single racist fire. Every single one.’

At the Nebraska rally, Trump neglected to make his usual Lincoln boast.

He began by teasing his audience about Tucker Carlson’s interview with Biden’s son Hunter’s ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski.

‘So bad news just came out on Biden, but I won’t tell you about that. You’ll find that out tomorrow,’ Trump said.

Three minutes later he gave a little more.

‘Moments ago we learn about the other reason Joe Biden has been hiding in his basement. In a national television interview – do you want me to tell you the rest?’

His crowd chanted yes.

‘The Biden family’s business partner revealed shocking, disturbing and explosive information about Joe Biden’s corrupt and illicit foreign business dealings while he was vice president,’ Trump said.

Bobulinski is alleging that the Democratic nominee knew more than he’s said about Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

‘This all happened at the same time as Biden was letting China steal American jobs and plunder American wealth, you saw that for eight years,’ Trump said. ‘If Biden wins, China wins and China will own the USA.’

‘By the way, he’s not a good guy, just so you understand,’ the president added.

That earned Trump a Biden-themed ‘lock him up!’ chant from the crowd.

As the president headlined another mass gathering as COVID-19 cases increase, he spent a good chunk of his shorter, 45-minute rally praising his response.

Trump gave a hat-tip to his White House doctor, Sean Conley, who he said was in the crowd.

He also mistakenly told supporters, ‘We will vanquish the vaccine,’ a slip that came after spending the day poking fun of Biden’s gaffes.

The Nebraska stop earned Trump a hat trick for the day in campaign rallies.

He’s putting in time there because Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District looks to be up for grabs – with Biden dedicating resources there already.

‘You know we have to win both Nebraskas,’ Trump said. ‘In theory, I really didn’t have to be here. But it’s nice to be with your friends,’ the president added.

He won all five Electoral Votes in 2016.

The stop could also give Trump a boost in nearby Iowa.

Sen. Joni Ernst, who is in a tough re-election battle in the Hawkeye State, was in attendance Tuesday night.

Trump started his Tuesday rallies in Michigan’s capital, Lansing, where he cast doubt on the militia plot to kidnap the state’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

‘Hey, hey, hey, hey I’m the one, it was our people that helped her out with her problem. And we’ll have to see if it’s a problem, right? People are entitled to say – maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t,’ Trump told his raucous crowd who shouted ‘lock her up!’ over the course of the rally.

Trump pointed out, ‘I don’t think she likes me much,’ while then labeling Whitmer a ‘disaster’ and asking his Michigan supporters, ‘How did you put her there?’

The president and the Democratic governor have been at odds over lockdown orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, with Trump urging Michigan to open back up.

‘Get your children back to school,’ he encouraged Tuesday.

It was Whitmer’s COVID-19 regulations that got her targeted by 13 militia members in a plot broken up by state authorities and the FBI.

‘It was our people, my people, our people that helped her out. And then she blamed me for it. She blamed me and it was our people … I don’t get it,’ Trump complained Tuesday.

As for casting doubt on the plot, the president could have been speculating that the men would be successful in using the defense that they were all talk, no action – an argument that has won in the state in the past.

After Michigan, Trump flew to nearby Wisconsin – hitting two of the three states that crumbled the Democrats’ so-called ‘blue wall’ in 2016.

There, Trump fired up ‘the Beast’ – the armored presidential limousine – in his reelection efforts Tuesday, taking a lap around a Wisconsin motor speedway in his bid to keep the state in his column.

President Donald Trump (left) cast doubt on militia members' plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (right) after she had been at odds with the president over COVID-19 lockdown orders

President Donald Trump drives around the track at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in Wisconsin before speaking at his second campaign rally of the day Tuesday

Final lap! Trump used ‘the Beast’ to tour the Wisconsin speedway. He’s been using his presidential props: Air Force One, Marine One and Opreys at recent campaign rallies

Trump spoke before a few thousand cheering supporters at an outdoor rally at MotorSports Management Company in West Salem, Wisconsin – and made the most of the speedway where they gathered.

The presidential limo took a lap around the track, to cheers from the crowd, as supportive cable networks and online broadcasters scrambled to show the surprise footage.

It was just the latest time Trump has used the perks and stature of the office to boost his effort. Earlier Tuesday and over the weekend he repeatedly staged airport rallies using Air Force One as the backdrop – speaking for more than 7 minutes about the plane at his New Hampshire rally.

Trump has also had Marine One, the presidential helicopter, circle the crowd before campaign speeches, as he did in the Villages in Florida – another critical state to his reelection effort.

Military-style Osprey aircraft that ferry staff and press also added to the show, and landed nearby for that event over the weekend.

Marine One and the Opreys also entertained crowds in Prescott, Arizona earlier this month.