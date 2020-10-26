us-election:-trump-says-reporting-on-covid-is-‘fake-news-conspiracy’

US president Donald Trump accused the media of a “fake news media conspiracy” and a co-ordinated effort to commit election fraud by reporting on coronavirus, as he prepared to hold three back-to-back rallies in Pennsylvania.

“The Fake News Media is riding COVID, COVID, COVID, all the way to the Election. Losers!” he tweeted on Monday shortly before leaving the White House for another day of campaigning, repeating his assertion that media reports on coronavirus will stop after next Tuesday’s presidential election.

“Cases up because we TEST, TEST, TEST. A Fake News Media Conspiracy. Many young people who heal very fast. 99.9%. Corrupt Media conspiracy at all time high. On November 4th., topic will totally change. VOTE!”

He said tremendous progress had been made with the “China virus”, but alleged that the “fake news” refuses to talk about it so close to the election.

“COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers. Should be an election law violation!”“

Mr Trump comments came as US Covid-19 infection numbers continued to rise. The number of daily highs reached a record of more than 85,000 on Friday, while the death toll from the pandemic has passed 225,000. The president is embarking on a busy schedule of campaigning with just over a week to go until election day, visiting six states at the weekend.

Meanwhile, vice-president Mike Pence was facing calls from Democrats not to preside over Monday night’s confirmation vote on supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett after several of his aides tested positive for Covid-19. His office announced on Monday that both Mr Pence and his wife Karen had tested negative on Monday.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said it was “still in flux” if the vice-president would attend the vote, as is customary.

Mr Pence, who campaigned in North Carolina on Sunday night, has been a key player in the Trump re-election campaign, crisscrossing the country in recent weeks to make the case for Mr Trump as Americans go to the polls.

But it emerged over the weekend that his chief of staff Marc Short and at least four other aides to Mr Pence have contracted Covid-19.

The White House came under fire on Sunday, accused of blocking information pertaining to the new wave of infections in the administration, three weeks after Mr Trump, his wife, and several members of the White House staff tested positive for Covid-19.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that it was a question of personal privacy.

“Sharing personal information is not something that we should do, not something that we do actually do – unless it’s the vice-president or the president or someone that’s very close to them,” he told CNN in an interview. Mr Pence, however, is believed to have had close contact with Mr Short.

Mr Pence is scheduled to campaign in Minnesota on Monday and in North and South Carolina on Tuesday.

The US Senate is expected to vote on Ms Barrett’s nomination to the supreme court on Monday evening after the chamber voted to proceed with her nomination on Sunday.