US federal agent and ‘QAnon follower threatened superior and accusing him of taking part in 9/11’

A Customs and Border Protection officer said to be a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory allegedly threatened a superior by claiming he would bring ‘Donald Trump and the US military’ to get him for his involvement in a child sex trafficking ring.

Alberto Almeida was indicted by federal prosecutors in New Jersey last week for sending threatening text messages and social media posts to Edward Fox, CBP’s assistant port director for Newark, The Daily Beast reported.

Almeida is alleged to have sent several menacing messages to Fox over a nine-month period.

The threats accused Fox of all sorts of bizarre crimes that are in line with the far-right conspiracy theory that has often been repeated online by supporters of President Trump and some Republican politicians.

Followers of QAnon believe that Trump is secretly waging a war to dismantle a Satan-worshipping cabal of pedophiles in the government, the business world, and the media.

The theory holds that Trump will finally emerge victorious on a day of reckoning known as ‘The Storm’, when thousands of people said to belong to this pedophile ring, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and George Soros, will be arrested and executed.

According to the court filing, Almeida accuses Fox of being involved in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

‘Attention CBP Assistant Port Director Ed Fox in Newark,’ Almeida allegedly wrote on his Facebook page.

‘The next time I come to Newark Airport I am bringing Donald Trump and the U.S. Military down on your f****** head for your involvement in Hillary/Maxwell/Epstein’s child trafficking ring and 9/11.

‘You f****** treasonous pedophile.’

The post continued: ‘Trump takes down Hillary, JFK JR (US MILITARY) takes down the Mossad, and I take you down b****, that’s how this worked. Tick Tock. #WWG1WGA’

The hashtag is the acronym for the phrase ‘Where we go one, we go all’ – a common slogan used by QAnon supporters.

‘Epstein’ and ‘Maxwell’ are references to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell, 58, is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on charges that she recruited underage girls as part of a sex trafficking ring that was run by Epstein, a well-connected financier. She has pleaded not guilty.

Her trial is scheduled for next July. Epstein killed himself at age 66 in August 2019 at a federal jail in Manhattan while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

QAnon followers also believe that the late John F. Kennedy, Jr, who died in a small plane crash alongside his wife and sister-in-law in 1999, is actually alive and hiding out in Pennsylvania.

According to the theory, JFK Jr is due to emerge at any moment to be Trump’s running mate in the 2020 elections.

Mossad is the Israeli intelligence agency, though what role it plays in the QAnon conspiracy theory is unclear.

Almeida is believed to be the first CBP officer to be charged with a QAnon-related offense.

‘U.S. Customs and Border Protection takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously, but none more so than alleged threats to members of the public or other CBP employees,’ a CBP spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

‘As shown in the criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the allegations against CBP [officer] Almeida are being investigated by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility.

‘CBP does not comment on ongoing investigations or pending litigation.’

Observers have grown alarmed at how QAnon has slowly seeped into mainstream thinking among Republicans.

It gained wider attention after Marjorie Taylor Greene won the Republican primary for a U.S. House seat in a heavily GOP Georgia district last month. Greene was invited to the White House for Trump’s acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention.

Suzanne Sharer, a Republican legislative candidate in the Phoenix area, has posted QAnon videos and messages more than a dozen times in recent months.

She is running in a suburban district that once was solidly Republican but has been trending Democratic.

In April, she wrote: ‘Q has been quiet. Is this 10 days of darkness?’

Julie Buria, a Republican running in a northern Minnesota legislative district that Trump carried by nearly 3 percentage points in 2016, retweeted at least four posts in April and May that seemed to support QAnon.

In one she wrote: ‘Link to new Q drop’ with a link to a QAnon site. The tweet also used several hashtags common to the conspiracy’s followers.

But in an interview, Buria insisted she was not very familiar with QAnon.

‘Have I looked at it? Yes. Do I believe all of it? No. I’m not really sure what to think about all that,’ she said.

Trump has said he knows little about the movement but has spoken favorably of its followers. Vice President Mike Pence has dismissed it.

Meanwhile, Facebook announced this week that it will ban groups that openly support QAnon.

Last month, FBI Director Chrisopher Wray testified that QAnon is a ‘complex set of conspiracy theories.’

In August of last year, an FBI document warned that those motivated by homegrown conspiracy theories posed a domestic terrorist threat, Yahoo! News reported.