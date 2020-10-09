US Justice Department sues Yale over ‘discrimination against white and Asian American applicants’

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline and Associated Press

Published: 05:51 EDT, 9 October 2020 | Updated: 06:18 EDT, 9 October 2020

The US Justice Department has sued Yale University over alleged discrimination against white and Asian American applicants after it accused the university of ‘racially balancing’ its classes.

It comes about two months after the Justice Department publicly accused Yale of discrimination following a two year investigation, saying it was in violation of federal civil rights law.

Filed in US federal court in Connecticut, the lawsuit alleges Yale ‘discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process, and that race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year’.

The department said its investigation found that Asian American and white students have ‘only one-tenth to one-fourth of the likelihood of admission as African American applicants with comparable academic credentials’.

Yale called the lawsuit ‘baseless’ and said its admissions practices are fair and lawful.

The US Justice Department has sued Yale University, saying its in violation of federal civil rights law after finding it was discriminating against Asian American and white applicants

A statement from the university president said Yale will not change its admissions practices as a result of the suit.

‘As our country grapples with urgent questions about race and social justice, I have never been more certain that Yale’s approach to undergraduate admissions helps us to fulfil our mission to improve the world today and for future generations,’ president Peter Salovey wrote.

The action from the Justice Department is the latest by the Trump administration in a long-running effort aimed at rooting out discrimination in the college application process, following complaints from students about the application process at some Ivy League colleges.

The Justice Department’s investigation, which stemmed from a 2016 complaint against Yale, Brown and Dartmouth, also found that Yale uses race as a factor in multiple steps of the admissions process and that Yale ‘racially balances its classes’, officials said.

‘All persons who apply for admission to colleges and universities should expect and know that they will be judged by their character, talents, and achievements and not the colour of their skin,’ said an assistant attorney general Eric Dreiband, who runs the department’s civil rights division.

‘To do otherwise is to permit our institutions to foster stereotypes, bitterness, and division.’

The investigation stemmed from a 2016 complaint against Yale (pictured) Brown and Dartmouth after some students complained about the application process at Ivy League schools

Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, who heads the department’s civil rights division, said ‘All persons who apply for admission to colleges and universities should expect and know that they will be judged by their character, talents, and achievements and not the colour of their skin’

In August, the Justice Department demanded that Yale immediately stop and agree not to use race or national origin for upcoming admissions, but officials said the university refused.

The Supreme Court has ruled colleges and universities may consider race in admissions decisions but has said that must be done in a narrowly tailored way to promote diversity and should be limited in time.

Schools also bear the burden of showing why their consideration of race is appropriate.

Yale has said its practices comply with decades of Supreme Court precedent and that it considers a multitude of factors and looks at ‘the whole person when selecting whom to admit among the many thousands of highly qualified applicants’.