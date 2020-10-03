Daily News

US medics give update on Trump’s health, says breathing well

By
Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., July 11, 2020. PHOTO: Reuters

United States President, Donald Trump, has been breathing well on his own and is not receiving supplementary oxygen in his hospital treatment for Covid-19, his medical team said on Saturday.

“We have monitored his cardiac function, his kidney function, liver function. All of those are normal,” said his phycisian, Sean Conley.

“And the president this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around the White House medical unit upstairs.”

Trump is “doing very well” and is up and moving about as he undergoes treatment for Covid-19 with his symptoms improving, his doctor said Saturday.

“This morning the president is doing very well,” Sean Conley said, adding that Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours, and his cough, nasal congestion and fever are improving.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

