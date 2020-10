File photo:US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania waves as he arrives onboard Airforce 1 at the Caen-Carpiquet airport, on June 6, 2019 to attend the DDay 75th anniversary ceremonies. LOIC VENANCE / AFP

US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have contracted COVID-19, with the US leader taking to social media to confirm the development.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

