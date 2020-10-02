US stock futures sink as much as 2% after Trump gets COVID-19

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

US stock index futures sank as much as 2 percent on Friday as the Dow plunged more than 350 points after President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 356 points, or 1.3 percent, which pointed to a possible opening loss of more than 300 points when Wall Street opens later on Friday morning.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 1.9 percent.

The US stock index futures dropped immediately after Trump tweeted news of his positive COVID-19 test results on Thursday evening after Wall Street had closed.

His tweet came just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus after traveling with Trump several times this week.

The heightened turmoil sent US futures sinking as investors nervously awaited Wall Street’s reopening.

The positive test reading for the leader of the world’s largest economy heaps uncertainty onto a growing pile of unknowns investors are grappling with, first among them how it might affect the November 3 election and American policies on trade, tariffs and many other issues beyond then.

Global equities also dropped following the news, sparking fresh political chaos in the world’s biggest economy just one month before Americans go to the polls.

London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent. Europe’s major bourses dropped sharply at the open before clawing back ground.

Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.7 percent as trading resumed following Thursday’s market shutdown caused by a technical fault.

Trading in Asia was thin, however, with markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong closed for holidays.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.4 percent to 5,791.50. Shares in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia also fell.

London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent at 5,834.23 points

Frankfurt’s DAX 30 was down 1 percent at 12,592.84

Paris’ CAC 40 was down 0.9 percent at 4,777.18

Oil prices tanked four percent, extending Thursday’s heady losses that were also rooted in the market being awash in crude amid timid demand.

Trading in US stocks was already choppy in the previous session as investors juggled hopeful and pessimistic news on the progress of stimulus talks in Washington.

With a bipartisan deal continuing to elude House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House, the US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan on fiscal aid, but objections from top Republicans are likely to doom the plan in the Senate.

‘We are seeing some risk aversion on the back of the Trump news, although as yet the moves we’re seeing are quite modest,’ Oanda analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

‘Should Trump’s health deteriorate, I expect we would see more significant moves, but there’s no sign of that at this moment.’

The US jobs report is also slated for publication on Friday.

‘It is also worth noting that stimulus talks this week have not gone well which may be contributing to the risk-aversion we’re seeing in the markets, while today’s (US) jobs report may be making people a little cautious,’ Erlam said.