US to take ‘concrete steps’ for transparent Ondo election

United States authorities on Tuesday said they will take concrete steps towards ensuring a free, fair and transparent voting process in the Ondo State governorship election.

“We reiterate our hope that all participants in the democratic process, including the INEC, political parties, and the security services, will take concrete steps to ensure a peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Ondo,” US embassy in a statement.

The Ondo State governorship election takes place on Saturday, October 10.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in August released the final list of candidates and political parties contesting the governorship election.

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking election alongside 16 other candidates.

Nigeria’s inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu on Monday expressed fears that the election may be full of violence from supporters of the major political parties, especially the APC and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Adamu said over 33,783 police personnel would be deployed to provide security in the state during the election. The IGP disclosed that the deployment would comprise 30,933 conventional police personnel and 2,850 special police units.

The US, however, “urged all stakeholders to continue to work toward free, fair, transparent, and peaceful elections in Ondo State.

“The United States remains committed to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership as we work together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.”

