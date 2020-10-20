us-will-fine-goldman-sachs-$2.8-billion-in-1mdb-corruption-scandal

A partial list of how the Malaysian financier allegedly spent the billions her pilfered from 1MDB over the course of six years

Park Lane Hotel (NYC) – $654,316,305

Equanimity (Yacht) – $250 million

L’Hermitage Hotel (Beverly Hills) – $194.7 million

EMI Music (approx 66.2 percent share) – $106,666,667

Stratton Street compound (London) – $98 million

Mark Rothko, Untitled Yellow and Blue (Christie’s sale) – $70 million (est.)

Red Granite Pictures (Wolf of Wall Street funding) – $64 million

Claude Monet, Nympheas avec Reflets (Sotheby’s sale) – $57.5 million

West Village penthouse (NYC) – $50,912,500

Jean-Michel Basquiat, Dustheads (Christie’s auction) – $48,843,750

Qentas Townhouse (London) – $41,799,886

Pablo Picasso, Tete du Femme – $40 million

Oriole Mansion (Beverly Hills) – $38.98 million

Bombardier Jet – $35,371,335

Claude Monet, Saint Georges Majeur (SNS Fine Arts) – $35 million

Lauren Mansion (Beverly Hills) – $31 million

Time Warner penthouse (NYC) – $30.550 million

New York City penthouse – $23.98 million

Hillcrest mansion one (Beverly Hills)– $17.5 million

Hillcrest mansion two (Beverly Hills) – $15 million

Soho penthouse (NYC) – $13.8 million

Venetian (Las Vegas gambling debts) – $13.4 million

Caesars Palace (Las Vegas gambling debts) – $12 million

Jean-Michael Basquiat, Redman One – $9,191,040

Alexander Calder, Six White Dots (Christie’s auction)– $5,387,750

Lucio Fontana, Concetto spaziale, Attesa (Christie’s sale) – $7 million (est.)

Vincent Van Gogh, La maison de Vincent (Christie’s auction) – $5.485 million

Jet Logic (jet rental)– $4 million

Alexander Calder, Tic Tac Toe (Christie’s auction) – $3,035,750

Rose Trading Jewelry (Hong Kong) – $3.8 million

Pablo Picasso, Nature Morte au Crane de Taureau – $3.38 million

Yachtzoo (yacht rental) – $2.698 million

Ardent Design (London interior designer) – $2.288 million

Diane Arbus, Child With Toy Hand Grenade – $750,000

Mark Ryden, Queen Bee (Christie’s auction) – $714,000

Excel Air (jet rental) – $670,000

Skyline Private air (jet rental) – $460,00

Ed Ruscha, Bliss Bucket (Christie’s auction) – $380,000

Billyon Air (jet rental) – $155,000

Wizard of Oz, original film poster – $75,000

