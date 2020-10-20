us-will-fine-goldman-sachs-$2.8-billion-in-1mdb-corruption-scandal

A partial list of how the Malaysian financier allegedly spent the billions her pilfered from 1MDB over the course of six years
Park Lane Hotel (NYC) – $654,316,305
Equanimity (Yacht) – $250 million
L’Hermitage Hotel (Beverly Hills) – $194.7 million
EMI Music (approx 66.2 percent share) – $106,666,667
Stratton Street compound (London) – $98 million
Mark Rothko, Untitled Yellow and Blue (Christie’s sale) – $70 million (est.)
Red Granite Pictures (Wolf of Wall Street funding) – $64 million
Claude Monet, Nympheas avec Reflets (Sotheby’s sale) – $57.5 million
West Village penthouse (NYC) – $50,912,500
Jean-Michel Basquiat, Dustheads (Christie’s auction) – $48,843,750
Qentas Townhouse (London) – $41,799,886
Pablo Picasso, Tete du Femme – $40 million
Oriole Mansion (Beverly Hills) – $38.98 million
Bombardier Jet – $35,371,335
Claude Monet, Saint Georges Majeur (SNS Fine Arts) – $35 million
Lauren Mansion (Beverly Hills) – $31 million
Time Warner penthouse (NYC) – $30.550 million
New York City penthouse – $23.98 million
Hillcrest mansion one (Beverly Hills)– $17.5 million
Hillcrest mansion two (Beverly Hills) – $15 million
Soho penthouse (NYC) – $13.8 million
Venetian (Las Vegas gambling debts) – $13.4 million
Caesars Palace (Las Vegas gambling debts) – $12 million
Jean-Michael Basquiat, Redman One – $9,191,040
Alexander Calder, Six White Dots (Christie’s auction)– $5,387,750
Lucio Fontana, Concetto spaziale, Attesa (Christie’s sale) – $7 million (est.)
Vincent Van Gogh, La maison de Vincent (Christie’s auction) – $5.485 million
Jet Logic (jet rental)– $4 million
Alexander Calder, Tic Tac Toe (Christie’s auction) – $3,035,750
Rose Trading Jewelry (Hong Kong) – $3.8 million
Pablo Picasso, Nature Morte au Crane de Taureau – $3.38 million
Yachtzoo (yacht rental) – $2.698 million
Ardent Design (London interior designer) – $2.288 million
Diane Arbus, Child With Toy Hand Grenade – $750,000
Mark Ryden, Queen Bee (Christie’s auction) – $714,000
Excel Air (jet rental) – $670,000
Skyline Private air (jet rental) – $460,00
Ed Ruscha, Bliss Bucket (Christie’s auction) – $380,000
Billyon Air (jet rental) – $155,000
Wizard of Oz, original film poster – $75,000
Source: Dept. of Justice
