Uwe: Rohr can do better

By Taiwo Alimi

FORMER Super Eagles defender Andrew Uwe has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to invest more on indigenous coaches while tasking Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr to step up activities toward developing Nigerian football.

Speaking from his base in Germany, the former captain of the Flying Eagles said he was not impressed with the level of development the German tactician has achieved in four years with the Super Eagles.

“Rohr has not justified the huge money spent on him. He’s not developing our football and that is sad. The grassroots is suffering as our young footballers are not moving up. Nigeria has huge talents because I’m a product of that and it pains me a lot to know that things have changed badly.”

The coach of German club side BV Essen, advised the NFF to invest more on indigenous coaches as a way of developing football from the grassroots.

“The NFF must invest in our coaches so that they can continue to shun out talents from the grassroots. As coach in Germany, If I have to evaluate him based on what he has achieved in Nigeria, there isn’t much to show. I feel the pains of Nigeria coaches and hope things will change soon. It is important to invest in them. If half of the money spent on foreign coaches is invested on our coaches we will achieve more at the youth and senior levels,” Uwe added.

Rohr led eagles to two friendly matches last week losing the first to Algeria and drawing the other with Tunisia.

The Eagles were largely uncoordinated against Algeria but were more composed on the ball though the one mistake made in the defence led to the Tunisian’s equaliser late in the first half.