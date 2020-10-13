Uyo residents join #EndSARS protest

Residents of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, joined the rest of Nigerians, Tuesday morning, for the #EndSARS protests that have rocked Nigeria since last week.

The protesters gathered at Ibom Roundabout, in the heart of Uyo, as early as 8 a.m., with placards calling for an end to police brutality in the country.

“End police brutality! End police brutality! End police brutality,” the protesters chanted, as police officers tried to control the crowd and vehicular traffic.

The protest has been peaceful, so far.

“Yeah, as you can see, it is very peaceful,” one police officer said of the protest.

The protesters, it appears, would be marching through the road and to the Government House, Uyo, probably to deliver a message to the Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday announced the “dissolution” of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit notorious for its brutality against innocent citizens.

The dissolution followed a nationwide protest and call for the scrapping of SARS.

Despite the police announcement, protesters have continued to march through the streets in various parts of the country.

The protests have generally been peaceful, except in some places where the police deployed force and fired live bullets and teargas to disperse protesters.