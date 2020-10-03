Uzodimma scores first professional goal in Turkey

Anthony Uzodimma and teammates rejoicing.

Nigerian midfielder, Anthony Uzodimma weekend won the man of the match award after scoring the winning goal for Giresunspor in a 2-1 injury time win over Boluspur in a Turkish 1st Lig game.

The highly talented 21 years old midfielder, who was playing his first match for his team, scored a spectacular header goal on 95 minutes, that earned his team all three points.

Uzodimma, who is on loan to Giresunspor from Kayserispor,. surprisingly came from the bench to net a goal that turned out to be the match winner.

The goal sent his teammates into wild jubilation as they had resigned themselves to settling for a share of the points with their opponents until the magical strike by Uzodimma turned things around to the delight of the entire team.

In fact, the reaction of the television commentators to the goal by Uzodimma was so electrifying and exhilarating as he evoked emotional thoughts on viewers.

This was Uzodimma’s first professional goal and also his maiden goal for his new team in the Turkish second division

The goal and award will boost Uzodimma chances to play a starting role in his team given the instant impact he made in his debut game.

