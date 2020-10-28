va-police-officer-arrested-for-‘hiding-cameras’-in-room-of-girl,-14

By Sophie Tanno For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:40 EDT, 27 October 2020 | Updated: 11:28 EDT, 27 October 2020

A Veterans Administrator police officer has been arrested after admitting to hiding cameras in the bedroom of his friend’s 14-year-old daughter.

Robert Wayne Roady, 48, of Roseburg, Oregon has been charged with nine counts of felony Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree.

Roady admitted to setting up the camera in the girl’s room for ‘sexual purposes’, authorities say.

Robert Wayne Roady, 48, (pictured) has been charged with nine counts of felony Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree

After searching Roady’s home, detectives found evidence indicating there might be other victims.

In a report, The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Roady ‘admitted to placing the cameras in the room of a 14-year-old female for sexual purposes.’

Roady, who worked as a police officer for the Roseburg Veteran’s Administration, was arrested on Monday.

‘Through the investigation, two additional minor victims were identified and additional evidence was discovered,’ the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff said that additional charges could be laid against him, pending an investigation.

‘Hidden cameras had been discovered in the bedroom of a minor female known to the suspect,’ the sheriff’s office noted in the report filed on Thursday.

‘Detectives are continuing their investigation at this time.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detectives Division at (541) 440-4458, referencing case number 20-4920.’

Roady reportedly served in the Veterans Affairs Health Care System in Roseburg city.

He is being held at the Douglas County Jail.