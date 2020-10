SÃO PAULO—Clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC will continue in Brazil despite the death a volunteer, Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said Wednesday.

Oxford University said it had carried out a careful assessment of the case in Brazil and that there were no concerns about the safety of the trial. An independent assessment of the case didn’t present any concerns, AstraZeneca said.

Anvisa…