World News

Vanessa Guillen Died ‘in the Line of Duty,’ Army Officials Say

By
0
vanessa-guillen-died-‘in-the-line-of-duty,’-army-officials-say
Views: Visits 0

The determination means the slain Army specialist’s family is entitled to military life insurance, final pay and allowance.

London baker Eloise Head, 26, shares recipe for Nutella and Kinder stuffed brownies on Instagram

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News