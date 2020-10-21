varadkar-says-‘dumping’-contact-tracing-problem-on-gps-‘unfair’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told a private Fine Gael meeting that it was “very unfair” of the health service to “dump” on General Practitioners (GPs) the responsibility to resolve the emerging testing and tracing controversy.

At a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party this evening, Mr Varadkar said he first heard the news through The Irish Times on Tuesday night that the contact tracing system was so overwhelmed at the weekend that people who tested positive were being asked to do their own contact tracing.

He said that while the testing capacity was holding up well, the contact tracing side of the system was not going so well. Mr Varadkar is understood to have told the meeting that he believes it was “unfair” to “dump this all on the GPs”.

One person present said the Tánaiste said he was disappointed to hear a HSE spokesman “dumping this all on them”.

Multiple sources present at the meeting said that the Tánaiste said that the HSE had been asked by various Ministers over the last few months if it had enough contact tracers and told the Government that it had.

Mr Varadkar said contact tracers were not expensive and the HSE had been told there would never be an issue funding these posts.

One source said the Fine Gael leader explained to the meeting that the HSE had previously told the Government that staff they had let go in contact tracing during the quieter months could be re-hired.

Mr Varadkar is understood to have told the meeting “that is not what happened”.

He said that the Government has been told that the number of cases quickly went from 600 a day to 1,200 a day, and that this is where the issue first emerged.

The issue has also been discussed this evening at a meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, where TDs reported receiving large volumes of calls from worried members of the public and GPs.

