vatican,-beijing-renew-deal-on-bishop-appointments,-as-chinese-catholics-remain-divided

ROME—China and the Vatican renewed a controversial power-sharing agreement on the appointment of bishops, which has drawn criticism from Washington as well as Catholic critics, who say Pope Francis has compromised on defending religious freedom in the country.

The renewal of the 2018 deal for another two years was announced Thursday by the Holy See and China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Vatican signed the deal in September 2018 seeking to promote unity among China’s estimated 10-12 million Catholics, divided for more than half a century between those registered with the Chinese government-controlled Catholic Patriotic Association and a so-called underground church loyal only to Rome.

Two years later, the results of the agreement haven’t “been particularly brilliant,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, said in September. The deal, whose details have never been published, gives both sides a say in the appointment of bishops.

The deal has affected the Holy See’s dealings with Washington, becoming the strongest source of tension between them since the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, which Pope John Paul II opposed.